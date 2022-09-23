General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Raised to $77.00 at Credit Suisse Group

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.83.

General Mills Stock Up 1.3 %

General Mills stock opened at $80.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.77. General Mills has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,317 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,156 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

