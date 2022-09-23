General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Raised to $85.00 at BMO Capital Markets

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.83.

General Mills Trading Up 1.3 %

GIS opened at $80.78 on Thursday. General Mills has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,317 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,156. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of General Mills by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after buying an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after purchasing an additional 842,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

