Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $154.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $164.99.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

