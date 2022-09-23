Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $11,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $72.19 and a 1 year high of $95.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.19.

