Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,276 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,366 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,333,250,000 after acquiring an additional 915,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,765,090 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,187,564,000 after acquiring an additional 289,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,897,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $528,378,000 after acquiring an additional 313,993 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAL opened at $26.92 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

