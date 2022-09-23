Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $813,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,165 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 171,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,523,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,637,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,332,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,868,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $240.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.65. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $237.57 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.77.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

