HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $194.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.90. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 138.5% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 367.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 892,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,106,000 after purchasing an additional 181,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 770,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,996,000 after acquiring an additional 16,071 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

