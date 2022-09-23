Hixon Zuercher LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.3% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15,304.2% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 294,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,633,000 after buying an additional 292,616 shares during the period. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $111.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $326.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

