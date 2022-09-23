Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Argus

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Argus from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HRL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $47.05 on Thursday. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 413.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

