HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,563 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in HP were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,635 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of HP by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,350 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in HP by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,343 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 19,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in HP by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 35,714 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

HP Stock Down 1.1 %

HPQ stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

