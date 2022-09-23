HYA Advisors Inc Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

HYA Advisors Inc decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $136.21 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $324.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.58 and its 200 day moving average is $147.19.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

