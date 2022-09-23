HYA Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

HYA Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15,304.2% during the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 294,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,633,000 after acquiring an additional 292,616 shares during the period. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $111.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $326.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

