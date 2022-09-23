Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Buys $174,187.92 in Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne bought 20,712 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $174,187.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,062,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,347,769.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Christopher Harborne bought 111,895 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $1,007,055.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Christopher Harborne bought 12,971 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $105,065.10.

On Thursday, September 8th, Christopher Harborne bought 45,932 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $405,579.56.

ISSC stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.62 million, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISSC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

