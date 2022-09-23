Insider Buying: CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Insider Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) insider Richard A. Connell bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £560 ($676.66).

CVS Group Stock Performance

CVSG stock opened at GBX 1,659 ($20.05) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,729.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,711.01. CVS Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,512 ($18.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,800 ($33.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 4,477.78.

Get CVS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CVSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,370 ($28.64) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Thursday.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices.

Read More

