Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells 3,542 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $146,461.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,814,026.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.43. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $40.17 and a 12 month high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Ciena

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Northland Securities cut their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 46.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

