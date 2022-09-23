Insider Selling: Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Sells $191,961.88 in Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 32,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $191,961.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,471 shares in the company, valued at $577,040.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hallador Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ HNRG opened at $5.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.03 million, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.56. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 537.9% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

