Insider Selling: Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Sells $191,961.88 in Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 32,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $191,961.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,471 shares in the company, valued at $577,040.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Hallador Energy Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ HNRG opened at $5.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.03 million, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.56. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st.
Institutional Trading of Hallador Energy
Hallador Energy Company Profile
Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hallador Energy (HNRG)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.