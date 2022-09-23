Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Invesco by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 56,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 30,716 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 251,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 19,109 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,307,000 after buying an additional 255,634 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. StockNews.com cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

IVZ stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $26.82.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

