Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Boosted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $132.71 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

