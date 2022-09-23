Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,710 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $11,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,481,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 955,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,604,000 after buying an additional 135,420 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 740,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after buying an additional 369,409 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,052,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,491,000 after buying an additional 196,351 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.45 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.44 and a 12 month high of $50.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.67.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.