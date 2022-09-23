Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $481,845. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th.

IRM stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

