iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Stock Position Lowered by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,434 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVLU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 39,000.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

IVLU stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39.

