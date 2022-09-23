iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGOV opened at $37.49 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $37.38 and a 52-week high of $52.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

