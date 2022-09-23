iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IWF stock opened at $220.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.34. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.