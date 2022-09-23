iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,169 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYK. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

IYK opened at $192.11 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $178.49 and a 1 year high of $215.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.47.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.