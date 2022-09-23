iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $9,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 724.4% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period.

IYE stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

