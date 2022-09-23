IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $714,000 Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innova Wealth Partners increased its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 3,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 35,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $240.98 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $237.57 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.65 and its 200-day moving average is $272.65.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

