J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 163,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CAG opened at $34.76 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAG. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

