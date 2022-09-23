J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,530 Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Nikola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Nikola by 15.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Nikola by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nikola by 97.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nikola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKLA. BTIG Research raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on Nikola in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Nikola Stock Down 6.8 %

NKLA stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nikola

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,047,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,076,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,047,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,076,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $342,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $12,852,421.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,120 shares of company stock worth $1,141,951 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nikola

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.