J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 70,323 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 70,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.0% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 30,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $157.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.60 and a 200-day moving average of $153.47.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.74%.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

