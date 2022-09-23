J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $54,000 in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 74,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $202,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,675,795.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $202,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,675,795.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $750,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,823 shares of company stock worth $3,526,086 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.8 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.80.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $74.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.06. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $291.31. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of -0.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.