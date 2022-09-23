J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $78,000 in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TH. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $8,184,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,381,000 after purchasing an additional 277,134 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $1,506,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TH opened at $12.49 on Friday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $15.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.57.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $109.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

