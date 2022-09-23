J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $86,000 in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 88,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 509.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 128.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

HYLS opened at $39.62 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $48.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%.

