J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $76,000 Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $46,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $48,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.8 %

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $155.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $154.63 and a one year high of $275.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.72 and a 200 day moving average of $193.97.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

