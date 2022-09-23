J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 39,104 ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ON. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,933 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,677 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $41.88 and a 1 year high of $76.78.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

