J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 88.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 380,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 31.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,216,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844,698 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the first quarter worth $26,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 24.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 479,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 95,408 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 45.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,032,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 322,957 shares during the period. 39.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of VBI Vaccines from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

VBI Vaccines Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $189.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.86. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.29.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 15,391.36% and a negative return on equity of 75.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.