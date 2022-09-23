Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after buying an additional 4,982,885 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,375,000 after buying an additional 3,627,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after buying an additional 3,358,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $166.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.12. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

