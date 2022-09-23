JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) by 106.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $899,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Performance

BBCA opened at $56.34 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.17.

