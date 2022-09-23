JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of JPM opened at $111.21 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.16. The stock has a market cap of $326.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

