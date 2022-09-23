JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,460 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $51,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15,304.2% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 294,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,633,000 after buying an additional 292,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $111.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $326.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

