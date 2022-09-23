KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,069 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,873,000 after buying an additional 8,693,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,634,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,364 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after buying an additional 2,223,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 12,242.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,849,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,402,000 after buying an additional 1,834,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.37.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

