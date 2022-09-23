Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,289 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 26,598.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,289 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FXI. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FXI stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $42.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

