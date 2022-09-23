Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,728 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644,129 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,417,000 after buying an additional 4,765,174 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,372,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,321,000 after buying an additional 3,804,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,565 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.07 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.54.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
