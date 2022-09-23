Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 653 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $78.44 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.08.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

