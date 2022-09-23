Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:USMV opened at $68.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.27.

