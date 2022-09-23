Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $476,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 129.7% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

AutoNation Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 4,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $539,201.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,874,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,654,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total transaction of $223,241.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 4,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $539,201.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,874,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,654,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 569,107 shares of company stock valued at $66,895,392. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $106.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.49. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.56 and a 12 month high of $135.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.