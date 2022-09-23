Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,740 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Down 3.8 %

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

ORCC stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.77. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

Insider Transactions at Owl Rock Capital

In other news, VP Alexis Maged purchased 29,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $385,030.95. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,139.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

