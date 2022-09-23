Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 544 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,379 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $48.29 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $66.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average is $54.16.

