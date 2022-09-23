Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 683 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. CWM LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Airbnb by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $103.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ABNB. UBS Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 849,169 shares of company stock valued at $96,762,160. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

