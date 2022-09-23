Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,149 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,577 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

NYSE LVS opened at $35.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

