Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $46.60 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.48.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

